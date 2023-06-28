Over the last few years, Idris Elba became quite the popular pick to play the new James Bond, and while the actor did entertain the idea he was turned off by the idea when it became about race. Saying that those who weren't happy with the idea made the discourse "disgusting" and "putting" while also citing that the racist comments that he received soured him on the whole thing. Idris Elba Gives Definitive Answer on Longstanding James Bond Rumour, Confirms He Is ‘Not Going To Be That Guy!’

Check Out Idris Elba's Comments:

Idris Elba says racist comments turned him off the idea of playing James Bond: “Those that weren’t happy about the idea made the whole thing disgusting & off-putting, it became about race. It became about nonsense and I got the brunt of it.” (Source: https://t.co/AE4sAv9GfE) pic.twitter.com/LnWTV480B3 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 27, 2023

