Jackie Chan has reportedly entered into talks to reprise his role as Mr Han in the upcoming Karate Kid film. The movie that will be directed by Jonathan Entwistle, currently has a release date of June 7, 2024. This will see Chan reprise his role after fourteen years since The Karate Kid where he starred alongside Jaden Smith in the film. A Legend: Jackie Chan to Headline Official Action Sequel to The Myth.

Check Out the Reports:

Jackie Chan is in talks to return as Mr. Han for the next 'KARATE KID' film. Find out more... https://t.co/LTnvScYIGP — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)