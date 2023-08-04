James Wan was rushed to the ER (emergency room) in the middle of the night. The director shared a photo of himself from the hospital on Instagram, and said that he was 'safe and recovering.' However, he did not disclose any further details about his condition. FYI, Wan is a popular director who is known for his work on the Saw, Insidious and Conjuring franchises. Jamie Foxx Shares First Instagram Post Since Hospitalisation, Says 'Appreciate All the Love! Feeling Blessed'.

James Wan Hospitalised:

Prayers up for James Wan 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3JxG2SvypF — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) August 3, 2023

