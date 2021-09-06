Jean-Paul Belmondo, known for his film Breathless has passed away at his home in Paris. He was 88. The French star's death was confirmed by the office of his lawyer, Michel Godest on Monday (September 6). "He had been very tired for some time. He died quietly," he said. Jean was one of the biggest French actors from the 1960s to 1980s. His work will be remembered forever. May his soul RIP.

Check It Out:

The man who made every crime sexy… the idea of cinema exploded with you…Thank you for giving us those ever cherished moments…You'll be missed. Jean-Paul Belmondo Rest In Eternal Peace…#RIPJeanPaulBelmindo pic.twitter.com/2c0o87Vusq — resul pookutty (@resulp) September 6, 2021

