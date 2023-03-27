Receiving some of the franchise's best reviews, Keanu Reeves' John Wick: Chapter 4 has also received a record breaking box office opening. Grossing about $137.5 million with an estimated budget of $100 million, the film has had one of the best openings for an R-rated film in a very long time. John Wick Chapter 4 Movie Review: Keanu Reeves Impresses for the Fourth Time in This High-Adrenaline Actioner with Masterful Stuntwork! (LatestLY Exclusive).

