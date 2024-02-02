The Oscar-nominated film Killers of the Flower Moon's producer Bradley Thomas' wife Isabelle tragically died by suicide at the age of 39. According to law enforcement officials, Isabelle jumped from the balcony of Hotel Angeleno in Los Angeles. Bradley Thomas and Isabelle married in 2018 and have two children together. Bradley served as one of the producers of Martin Scorsese's recent film Killers of the Flower Moon, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio. Killers of the Flower Moon at Oscars 2024: Here’s How Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro and Lilly Gladstone Created History at the Nominations.

