Martin Scorsese recently posted that the classic Malayalam movie Kummatty, was restored at The Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project, Film Heritage Foundation, and Cineteca di Bologna. This is great news considering that the film was unavailable outside India. Kerala Tourism's official Twitter page celebrated the news.

View Martin Scorsese's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Scorsese (@martinscorsese_)

View Kerala Tourism's Tweet Here:

The classic Malayalam movie Kummatty, directed by the late G. Aravindan, is back in the limelight after four decades! #Kummatty #Classic #Movie #KeralaTourism 📷 Martin Scorsese pic.twitter.com/Srjujfbrnh — Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) July 12, 2022

