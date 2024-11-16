Priyanka Chopra and baby Malti Marie recently enjoyed an outing at London’s iconic Natural History Museum. The mother-daughter duo was spotted exploring the museum’s captivating exhibits. The Heads of State actress shared these moments from their day out on Instagram. In the photos, the toddler looks fascinated by the displays, while Chopra beams with joy, making the visit a memorable one. ‘That’s Her Choice’: Fans Show Support As Priyanka Chopra Hides Daughter Malti Marie’s Face in Latest Instagram Photos.

Priyanka Chopra & Malti Marie At London’s Natural History Museum

