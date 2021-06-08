Makers of Ron’s Gone Wrong has dropped the fun trailer of the upcoming animated movie. In the world of technology the central character of the film Barney finally gets his fave robot but who is defective. Yes, B-Bot is Barney's best friend that comes with flaws and is voiced by Zach Galifanakis which adds on the fun element in this film. Barney is voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer who is an average school guy looking for a friend to interact with.

Watch Ron’s Gone Wrong Trailer Below:

