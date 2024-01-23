Selena Gomez is opening up about her body image journey and has an empowering message to share with her fans. The singer recently posted a series of Instagram stories featuring photos of her body over the years. On January 23, Selena took to her Instagram account stories and posted a before-and-after picture of herself. In the initial photo, taken on an earlier date, Selena is seen in a zebra-printed bikini. She captioned the image with a reflective note, saying, "Today, I realized I will never look like this again." The subsequent story featured a picture from her 2023 birthday getaway, where she wore a black, high-waisted bikini bottom paired with a white tube-top bikini top. In this image, the singer proudly flaunted her curvaceous body, donning a white bandeau bikini top and black knickers. The caption accompanying the photo read, "I'm not perfect, but I'm proud to be who I am… sometimes I forget it's okay to be me." My Mind And Me: Selena Gomez Will Never Watch Her Mental Health Documentary Again - Here’s Why.

Selena Gomez' IG Status:

Selena Gomez Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)