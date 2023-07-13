Selena Gomez is in talks to play the iconic singer Linda Ronstadt in a new biopic. This would possibly be the perfect casting as Selena would nail Linda's songs and the singer previously also mentioned in an interview that she has been told she looks like Linda. So maybe this will all work out well. Selena Gomez Dating The Bear Fame Jeremy Allen White- Reports.

View Selena Gomez Update:

Selena Gomez is in talks to play Linda Ronstadt in a biopic, Showbiz 411 reports. pic.twitter.com/tTExXVYIaZ — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)