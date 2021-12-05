Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) first look is out! The animated teaser of the superhero flick looks stunning and absolutely mind-blowing. The synopsis of the movie reads, "Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered." The part one is slated to release on the theatres on October 7, 2022. Part two is expected to release in 2023.

Check Out The Video Below:

