Liam Neeson's action-thriller The Marksman is finally releasing in India on February 26. The movie is directed by Robert Lorenz, and also stars Katheryn Winnick, Juan Pablo Raba, and Teresa Ruiz.

Check out a couple of BTS stills from the film:

A BTS Still from The Marksman

Another Still from the Shoot

A BTS Still from The Marksman

Watch the Trailer here:

UFO Moviez will be distributing the film all over India. Their spokesperson shares, “After staying indoors for such a long time, the Indian audience is raring for some interesting films to bring them to the theatres. We already have a huge market for Hollywood films here but by releasing The Marksman in different languages, we widen our target audience. And seeing that the movie talks about humanity and its emotions are so relatable, we are hoping for the audience to enjoy themselves with this story especially since it stars the globally renowned actor, Liam Neeson.”

