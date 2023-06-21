Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea documentary scheduled to air on UK broadcaster Channel 5 from June 22. The documentary will be presented by News host Dan Walker and it will talk about the Titan submarine which went missing in the Atlantic Ocean with five crew members on June 18 (Sunday). According to reports, the submarine was lost about an hour and 45 minutes into its dive to the Titanic's wreckage. Titanic Tourist Submarine Rescue Operation: Elon Musk's Starlink Satellites Might Help Find Submersible That Disappeared in Atlantic Ocean, Says Report.

