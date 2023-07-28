Travis Scott had a huge treat for the fans as the rapper dropped his fourth studio album Utopia. Being hailed by many as "album of the year," the outing is receiving rave reviews with many praising the features on the songs as well as saying that listening to it was "worth every second." Looks like Scott has another winner on his hands. Here are some of the reactions from fans. Travis Scott Tweets 'It Will Happen' After Rapper's Egypt Concert Gets Cancelled Due to 'Production Issues'.

Worth Every Second!

i could’ve waited a few more years for Utopia if i knew Travis was gonna drop something THIS good. worth every second, he did it again pic.twitter.com/O4ZMNIeG2m — SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) July 28, 2023

Album of the Year!

Travis Scott’s Utopia The best album of the year I have no words pic.twitter.com/f5mGJWev2d — Nicholas (@NicholasPas5) July 28, 2023

An Accurate Reaction Video!

Travis Scott and his producer in the studio while writing utopia pic.twitter.com/RhuCR4O4TN — 𝙻𝙺 ⛥ (@LKnevermisses) July 28, 2023

He Has Done it Again!

Travis Scott has done it again… utopia AOTY pic.twitter.com/2UeevxjuZG — 𝙻𝙺 ⛥ (@LKnevermisses) July 28, 2023

Speechless!

Just got done listening to Utopia. I am speechless. This is the best thing my ears have heard all year. I’m thankful God brought me into this earth so I could listen to Travis Scott Amen🙏🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/KmO1DKPxSW — 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘇𝘆’😵‍💫 (@OvOBrezzzy) July 28, 2023

