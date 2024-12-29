Marvel Animation's all-new series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will be streaming on Disney+ starting January 29. The trailer gives a sneak peek into the life of Peter Parker, a teenager balancing school and life as the friendly neighbourhood Spidey. The series showcases how Peter juggles being a regular teen while saving his community from threats. The comic book-inspired animation is receiving positive reactions from audiences, who love the vibrant, dynamic visuals that capture the essence of the iconic hero. With a blend of humour, action, and heart, Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man promises to be an exciting new chapter in the Spider-Man saga for both old fans and newcomers alike. ‘What if?’ Season 3: Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo Breaks Into Bollywood Dance With Ranveer Singh’s ‘Malhari’ Track From SLB’s ‘Bajirao Mastani’ in Marvel Mashup (Watch Video).

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Trailer

Every neighborhood needs a hero. Marvel Animation's all-new series #YourFriendlyNeighborhoodSpiderMan, streaming January 29 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/S3jKJczPBL — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 29, 2024

