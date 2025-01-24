Coldplay’s Mumbai concerts on January 18, 19 and 21 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai were met with overwhelming love and appreciation from concertgoers. However, one of the most talked-about aspects was the opening set by Indian artiste Jasleen Royal, which received significant criticism. Attendees labelled her performance as ‘mediocre’, ‘pathetic’, and ‘unbearable’. Despite the backlash, Jasleen had a memorable moment when she performed with Coldplay’s frontman, Chris Martin. Taking to social media, Jasleen expressed her gratitude despite the mixed reactions, saying, “Thank you for everything @coldplay. To Chris, Guy, Jonny, Will and Phil, I will forever be grateful.” She shared a picture of her onstage moment with Chris Martin, where the two are seen in a warm embrace. Coldplay India Tour 2025: Jasleen Royal Trolled After Her Performance at ‘Music of the Spheres’ Mumbai Concert, Netizens Call ‘Heeriye’ Singer ‘Mediocre’.

Jasleen Royal & Chris Martin at Coldplay Mumbai Concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasleen royal (@jasleenroyal)

