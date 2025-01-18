Nora Fatehi, a global icon, and American pop star Jason Derulo have created a buzz online with their latest single, Snake, released under Warner Music. The track has garnered over 20 million views, blending Moroccan and Middle Eastern musical influences with modern pop, delivering an infectious beat poised to take over global playlists and dance floors. Recently, Nora and Jason were spotted together in the city for their song promotion, where she was teaching Jason some Hindi. In a fun moment, Jason even asked the paparazzi, "Kaise Ho?" (How are you?) in Hindi and was also heard saying, "Main achha hoon" (I'm good). Check it out! ‘Snake’: Nora Fatehi’s Belly Dance Meets Jason Derulo’s R&B Vibe in This Cross-Cultural Anthem of 2025! (Watch Video).

Nora Fatehi Teaches Hindi to Jason Derulo

'Snake' Music Video Garners 20 Milion Views

Watch "Snake' Music Video:

