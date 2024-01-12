BTS' Jimin, following V's shirtless feature for Harper's Bazaar, now graces the magazine cover in a series of charming photos. Dressed formally in a blue checked shirt and trousers, Jimin exudes limitless charm. Another image showcases him in a black jacket, highlighting a circular locket. As the "Like Crazy" star captivates with his looks, it's evident he's the quintessential 'face' of K-pop, a perfect representative for the brand. Explore his enchanting pictures below! BTS’ V Goes SHIRTLESS for Cover Photo of Fashion Magazine, ARMY Says ‘Why So Hot!’ (View Pic).

BTS Jimin On Harper Bazaar's Cover Page

Jimin graces the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Japan. pic.twitter.com/tmOHFJiEQn — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 12, 2024

