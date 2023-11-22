Brace yourselves, ARMYs, because we have some significant news. BigHit Music, BTS' agency, recently announced that the remaining four members of the popular K-Pop boy band have also begun their military enlistment. Following Jin, Suga, and J-Hope, RM (Kim Namjoon), Jimin, V (Taehyung), and Jungkook are now heading toward military service. The South Korean label has requested ARMYs' continued love and support for the members until they complete their military service and safely return. Bang Si Hyuk Gives an Honest Answer on BTS’ Return in 2025.

Check Out BigHit Post Here:

Hello. ⁰This is BIGHIT MUSIC.⁰⁰We would like to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook have initiated the military enlistment process.⁰⁰The artists are preparing to fulfill their military service duties. We will inform you of further updates in due course.⁰⁰We… pic.twitter.com/qtaPkwXGU2 — haruharu💜 (slow) (@haruharu_w_bts) November 22, 2023

