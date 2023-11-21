Whoever said BTS is on hiatus is totally wrong. They seem to be one of the most dedicated K-pop groups, with members involved in military service and pursuing solo projects. Despite this, they're back with intriguing updates. ARMYs, brace yourselves as BTS revealed a launch teaser and poster for their upcoming documentary series titled BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star. This eight-part Disney+ docuseries will delve into the superstar group’s 10-year career, showcasing the challenges they've conquered on their path to achieving record-breaking milestones. Moreover, the series will include an in-depth interview with group members JungKook, V, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, and RM — as glimpsed in the brief 15-second teaser accompanying the series announcement. BTS Monuments-Beyond the Star: BTS’ Disney Docuseries To Narrate the South Korean Boyband’s Formation and History (Watch Teaser Video).

Watch the BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star Teaser Here:

