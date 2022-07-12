The official Twitter account of In The Soop previously announced the Wooga Squad members, reality series, In The Soop: Friendcation. The Wooga Squad members are Park Seo-joon, BTS' V, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik and Peakboy. The second poster has been revealed as well!

#IN_THE_SOOP : Friendcation Official Poster 2 ✔️Premieres July 22 ➡️JTBC : 7/22(금) 밤 9시 첫 방송 (KST) ➡️Disney+ : 7/22(금) 밤 11시 공개 (KST) ✔️Cast : 박서준, 픽보이, 최우식, 박형식, 뷔 ✔️New episodes on Disney+ every Friday at 11PM (KST)#인더숲 #우정여행 pic.twitter.com/9mxV15IpbH — IN THE SOOP Official (@INTHESOOP_TV) July 12, 2022

