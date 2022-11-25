Oh Young Soo has been indicated on charges of sexual assault. He was previously accused of touching a young woman's body inappropriately in mid-2017. The police went through the victim's complain in December of 2021 and launched an investigation. Chinese-Canadian Singer Kris Wu Sentenced to 13 Years in Prison After Being Found Guilty for Rape and Group Licentiousness.

“Squid Game” Star #OhYoungSoo Indicted On Charges Of Indecent Assault + Actor Denies Allegationshttps://t.co/MPbrNOtr36 pic.twitter.com/Dn5Xk8D3pF — Soompi (@soompi) November 25, 2022

