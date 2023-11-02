Excitement is brewing for the 2023 MAMA Awards as it was announced that Park Bo Gum and Jeon Somi will return as hosts for the prestigious event. Jeon Somi is set to host Chapter 1, while Park Bo Gum will take the reins for Chapter 2. The decision to have these two popular hosts return is seen as a perfect choice, given their previous success in hosting the MAMA Awards. The ceremony's theme, "ONE I BORN," highlights the fusion of individual potential with the unity of MAMA, aiming to convey positive energy and bring global audiences together through K-pop. HyunA and Jeon Somi Flaunt Matching Tattoos on Instagram! Check Out K-Pop Stars’ Hot New Pics.

View 2023 MAMA Awards Update:

