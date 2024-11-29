It’s National Cinema Day! So, if you’re one of those who loves to watch movies and enjoys going to the theatre to experience it live, then this news will surely make you happy. For those who feel ticket prices are reaching sky-high, stop worrying because now you can watch your favourite film for just INR 99. Multiplex chains like PVR Inox, Cinepolis India, Miraj Cinemas, and MovieMax have come forward to treat their audience with some lucrative offers. Well, this offer is valid only for today (November 29). Although the offer is valid throughout India, it does not apply to 3D movies, recliner seats, or premium formats. If you’re booking online through BookMyShow or Paytm, just exclude the 3D or recliner options to avail of this offer. Movies currently running in theatres are - Moana 2, Biwi No 1, Karan Arjun, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer Zara, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singha Again, The Sabarmati Report, Gladiator 2, Venom: The Last Dance, Kanguva, I Want To Talk, Amaran, Laila Majnu and Kung Fu Panda. ‘Moana 2’ Movie Review: Despite Its Gorgeous Visuals, Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson’s Animated Sequel Feels Lost at Sea This Time! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Big screen thrills with unlimited refills! 🍿 Celebrate your love for cinema this Cinema Lovers Day with tickets at just ₹99 on November 29. Enjoy unlimited Salted Popcorn and Cola refills paired with non-stop entertainment. Only 2 days to go - book your tickets for ₹1 with… pic.twitter.com/gUqQIgGXzx — P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) November 29, 2024

