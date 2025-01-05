Rapper OG 2 LOW caused a stir online after a video showing him accidentally shooting himself in the leg during a podcast went viral. The incident occurred while he was chatting with host Mike D on the 1 on 1 W/ Mike D podcast. As the two discussed OG 2 LOW's career, the rapper casually slipped his hand into his pocket, triggering an accidental discharge of his pistol. The explosion, visible in the video, caused a visible injury to his thigh, leaving everyone on set in shock. Afterwards, OG 2 LOW reassured his audience, expressing gratitude that everyone was safe. Netizens have since reacted, check it out. ‘Squid Game Season 3’ Release Date Leaked? Netflix Accidentally Reveals When Korean Series Finale Will Premiere on Streaming – Find Out!

Rapper OG 2 LOW Shots His Leg

NEW: Rapper 2 Low accidentally fires his gun while reaching his hand in his pocket during an interview, finishes the episode anyway The incident happened during the 1 on 1 With Mike D podcast. After taking a quick break, the two continued their highly intellectual conversation. pic.twitter.com/UeGlOw2hFH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 4, 2025

'Reminder: Not Keep Your Loaded Firearm in Your Pocket'

This is a great reminder to not keep your loaded firearm in your pocket next to your phone. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 5, 2025

'Quick Break'

Took a quick break to clean his drawers. pic.twitter.com/wR4Df46x3d — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) January 4, 2025

'Negligent'

There's nothing "accidental" about this discharge with a firearm. That is 100% NEGLIGENT. Negligent discharges usually occur as a result of a human mistake. Not an inherent mechanical failure. (a true accidental discharge is caused by a defect or faulty design. There might be a… — STSGROUPAZ (@stsgroupaz) January 5, 2025

'Blackest Thing'

The blackest thing I’ve seen all day. — Eric Spracklen🦆🐈 (@EricSpracklen) January 4, 2025

'Dangerous'

Good Lord! I didn’t know podcasting could be this dangerous! — Eric Hunley (@hunleyeric) January 4, 2025

