Jammu's Simran Singh, a 25-year-old popular radio jockey and Instagram influencer, was found dead in her Gurugram flat, leaving her fans and peers in shock. Known as RJ Simran, she had built a large following of nearly 7 lakh on Instagram, where she often shared snapshots of her lively, carefree lifestyle. Authorities suspect her death may be a suicide, and an investigation is underway. Amid this, RJ Simran's final Instagram post, dated December 13, 2024, has gone viral which features a joyful moment of her dancing on a beach in a flowing gown, with the caption: "Just a girl with endless giggles and her gown, taking over the beach." Have a look. RJ Simran Singh Dies by Suicide in Gurugram: Popular Radio Jockey and Influencer From J&K Found Hanging in Rented Apartment, No Suicide Note Found.

RJ Simran's Last Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RJ SIMRAN (@rjsimransingh)

