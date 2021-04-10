Punjab Film Industry has lost its star Satish Kaul who has acted in more than 300 Punjabi movies and featured in superhit shows like BR Chopra's Mahabharat and Vikram Aur Betaal. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh took to Twitter on Saturday to pay heartfelt condolence for the veteran Punjabi actor Satish Kaul (76), who passed away in a private hospital at Ludhiana.CMO Punjab's official Twitter handle wrote "CM @Capt_Amarinder Singh condoled the sad demise of veteran Punjabi actor Satish Kaul (76), who passed away at Ludhiana this afternoon and prayed to the Almighty to give courage to the family to bear this irreparable loss and grant eternal peace to the departed soul."

Check Out the Tweet Below:

CM @Capt_Amarinder Singh condoled the sad demise of veteran Punjabi actor Satish Kaul (76), who passed away at Ludhiana this afternoon and prayed to the Almighty to give courage to the family to bear this irreparable loss and grant eternal peace to the departed soul. — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) April 10, 2021

