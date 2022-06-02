Sheil Sagar, 22-year-old, died on June 1, reports Rolling Stone India. The cause of this Delhi-based multi-instrumentalist and singer is not known yet. The news of this young talent’s demise was by confirmed by his pals and other musicians on social media. KK Dies at 53: Despite Feeling Uneasy, the Bollywood Singer Completed His Last Show in Kolkata.

Sheil Sagar Passes Away

#RIP: New Delhi multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Sheil Sagar passed away today due to causes yet unknown. He was 22. Friends and musicians from the independent scene in the Capital confirmed the news on social media https://t.co/6KUknYhi4S — Rolling Stone India (@RollingStoneIN) June 1, 2022

