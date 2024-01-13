The makers of the upcoming Marathi language action drama Shivrayancha Chhava have dropped a brand new poster of Bhushan Patil as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Shivrayancha Chava reveals the unparalleled history of the mighty warrior, and the film will hit the theatres on February 19. The film is written and directed by Digpal Lanjekar and is produced by Vaibhav Khor, Kishore Patkar and Malhar Pictures Company. Ved: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's Marathi Film Gets Into Guinness Book of World Records Thanks to Its TV Premiere.

Bhushan Patil Looks Fierce As Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj:

