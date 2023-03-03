Allu Arjun, who is gearing up for Pushpa: The Rule, is all set for his next big project as well. The Tollywood superstar would be teaming with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his next that is tentatively titled as AA23. The filmmaker is known to direct blockbusters such as Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh and is currently busy with the movie Animal. Well, fans are going gaga about Allu Arjun and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s collaboration. Some of them have even labelled the actor and director duo as the ‘Best Combo’. It is also reported that the filming of this project will commence after the director wraps up the shoot of Spirit. Check out what fans have to say about AA23. AA23 Announced! Allu Arjun’s Upcoming Film To Be Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

