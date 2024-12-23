Actress-politician Vijayashanthi has strongly reacted to the attack on Allu Arjun's house, criticising BJP leaders for making divisive statements regarding the incident. In her statement, she pointed out that the emotions stirred by the unfortunate event seemed to be fueling unnecessary divisions among the peaceful people of Telangana. She also condemned the BJP central ministers who accused the Telangana CM, Revanth Reddy, of trying to destroy the film industry, calling it shameful. Vijayashanthi emphasised that such political remarks were an attempt by the BJP to turn the incident into their own agenda. Allu Arjun House Attacked: Court Grants Bail to Six in ‘Pushpa 2’ Actor’s Hyderabad Residence Vandalism Case.

Vijayashanthi Slams BJP Ministers Over Allu Arjun Incident

ఒక సినిమా విడుదల సందర్భంగా జరిగిన దురదృష్ట సంఘటన ప్రశాంతంగా ఉన్న ప్రజల మధ్య తెలంగాణల విభజన రేఖలు తెచ్చే వరకు వెళుతున్నట్లు, గత రెండు రోజుల పరిణామాలు, ప్రెస్ మీట్లు తదనంతర భావోద్వేగాలు అగుపడుతున్నవి. ప్రాంతాలుగా విడిపోయి ప్రజలుగా కలిసుందాం అనే నాటి తెలంగాణ ఉద్యమ స్ఫూర్తి, అట్లా… — VIJAYASHANTHI (@vijayashanthi_m) December 22, 2024

