Ajith Kumar has once again melted hearts with a heartwarming video shared by his fan club. The actor, seen bidding an emotional goodbye to his son, Aadvik, and wife, Shalini, left fans swooning. The touching moment took place at the airport, where Shalini, accompanied by their children Aadvik and Anoushka, ran to meet Ajith, as they returned from a New Year holiday in Singapore and the actor had to leave. Ajith warmly embraced his wife and kissed Aadvik before parting ways. The actor, known for his involvement in motorsport, headed for the annual Dubai 24 Hours Race. Ajith will participate not only as a contestant but also as a team owner. Dressed in an all-black sweatshirt and trousers, he twinned with his son, while Shalini looked elegant in a black-and-white top and white palazzo trousers. ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Release Date: Ajith Kumar’s Film with Director Adhik Ravichandran to Hit Theatres on April 10! Check Out the New Poster.

Ajith Kumar’s Heartwarming Family Moment Before Leaving for Dubai 24 Hours Race

Latest Video Of #Ajithkumar Sir And His Family Arrive At Chennai Airport 🛬 A Perfect Example Of How He Prioritizes And Care For His Family 💞#Vidaamuyarchi | #GoodBadUgly pic.twitter.com/zJBkZEZyOI — AJITHKUMAR FANS CLUB (@ThalaAjith_FC) January 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)