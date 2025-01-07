The all-time blockbuster run of Allu Arjun's film Pushpa 2: The Rule continues at the box office in 2025. The film has over INR 1,800 crore worth of collections across languages, having made over INR 800 crore in Hindi alone. The BO collections of Pushpa 2 are to soar further with the release of a new version of the film in theatres! Titled Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded Version, Mythri Movie Makers announced on January 7 that their biggest film of 2024 will be released in theatres across India with new, reloaded, fresh footage of 20 minutes! This is indeed good news for Pushpa 2 cast members Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Sreeleela fans. Pushpa 2, released on December 5 in theatres, will contend for the top spot in the New Year 2025 as well. It will capitalise on the January 2025 holidays and festive mood of Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Republic Day. “#Pushpa2TheRule RELOADED VERSION with 20 minutes of added footage will play in cinemas from 11th January. The WILDFIRE gets extra FIERY #Pushpa2Reloaded #Pushpa2 #WildFirePushpa”, said the producers of Pushpa 2 on social media, announcing its 2025 re-release while the original film is still in theatres! ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Box Office Day 32: Allu Arjun’s Blockbuster Hit Achieves Highest Ever Collection in India, Mints INR 1831 Crore Worldwide.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded Version’ in Theatres on January 11

