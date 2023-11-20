The highly anticipated Dhanush-starrer, Captain Miller, is set to unveil its first single, "Killer Killer," on November 22. Sung by Dhanush himself and composed by GV Prakash Kumar, the announcement was accompanied by a teaser post on Dhanush's social media. It offers a glimpse into the intense and intriguing world of the film with a captivating snippet. Fans are eager to experience the musical prowess of the actor in this much-awaited release. Captain Miller: Dhanush To Lead the Cast in Tamil Big-Budget Film by Arun Matheswaran (Watch Motion Poster)..

Dhanush's X Post

Captain Miller First single ! Heard you want that fight, well here’s a war. I’ve tasted steel before, i have the scars. You will learn to fear my name, your eyes will never see the same KILLER KILLER CAPTAIN MILLER pic.twitter.com/2Wneu7EbhJ — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) November 20, 2023

