Nivin Pauly took to social media and announced his next film under his production house Pauly Jr Pictures. Titled as Dear Students, the flick will be directed and written by debutantes Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy. He shared a beautiful poster, where it can be seen a sketch of school, with a tagline 'School opening soon.'

Check Out The Tweet Below:

