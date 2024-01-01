On New Year’s Day, the makers of Devara: Part 1 announced that the glimpse from the first part of Jr NTR-starrer will be dropped on January 8. Jr NTR even revealed a new poster showcasing his character visibly furious as he sails through a rough sea. While sharing this poster, he mentioned in the caption, “Can’t wait for you all to experience the glimpse of #Devara on Jan 8th.”. The film helmed by Koratala Siva and Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, is all set to be released in theatres on April 5. Devara Teaser Update Soon? 'All Hail The Tiger' Anirudh Ravichander's Post On Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Film Will Leave You Excited!

Devara Glimpse Update

అందరికీ నూతన సంవత్సర శుభాకాంక్షలు! Wishing you all a very Happy New Year. Can’t wait for you all to experience the glimpse of #Devara on Jan 8th. pic.twitter.com/RIgwmVA6e0 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)