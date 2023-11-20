South superstar Dhanush encountered a familial hiccup as his 17-year-old son, Yatra Raja, was apprehended by the Chennai police for riding a superbike without a helmet and license. The teenager was fined Rs 1000 for the traffic violation. A video circulating on social media captures Yatra navigating the superbike in Chennai's Poes Garden area with a guide by his side. Despite wearing a mask in the footage, his identity was confirmed by his mother, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. Dhanush To Lead Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja's Biopic! Production to Kick Off in October 2024.

Dhanush's Son Yatra Fined For Reckless Driving

