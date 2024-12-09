Golden Globe 2025 nominations are here, and Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light has two major nominations to its name. The Malayalam film starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and Hridhu Haroon was nominated for Best Motion Picture-Non English Language, while director Payal Kapadia secured a nomination for Best Director, making it a proud moment for millions of cinema enthusiasts across India. Earlier, the movie scripted history by becoming the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May 2024. Golden Globes 2024 Nominations: From Selena Gomez to Sebastian Stan, Here’s the Full List of Nominees at 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

‘All We Imagine As Light’ Nominated for Best Motion Picture Non-English Language at Golden Globes 2025

Congratulations to the 82nd #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Non-English Language Motion Picture: ✨ ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT | USA / FRANCE / INDIA ✨ EMILIA PÉREZ | FRANCE ✨ THE GIRL WITH THE NEEDLE | POLAND / SWEDEN / DENMARK ✨ I’M STILL HERE | BRAZIL ✨ THE SEED OF THE… pic.twitter.com/xzfsib2iov — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) December 9, 2024

Payal Kapadia Secures Best Director Nomination at Golden Globes 2025

Congratulations to the 82nd #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Director Motion Picture: ✨ JACQUES AUDIARD | EMILIA PÉREZ ✨ SEAN BAKER | ANORA ✨ EDWARD BERGER | CONCLAVE ✨ BRADY CORBET | THE BRUTALIST ✨ CORALIE FARGEAT | THE SUBSTANCE ✨ PAYAL KAPADIA | ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT pic.twitter.com/gTtCCMUCTp — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) December 9, 2024

