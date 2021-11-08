National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is all set to be featured in Nagesh Kukunoor’s film Good Luck Sakhi. She’d be seen playing the character Sakhi who aims to compete as a sharpshooter at national level. However, this young girl is considered as a bad luck by the people in her village. The song “Bad Luck Sakhi” gives a glimpse of the sweet and noble Sakhi and how the people around treat her. Keerthy as Sakhi is sure to steal hearts in this peppy number that is composed by ace musician Devi Sri Prasad.

Watch The Song “Bad Luck Sakhi” Below:

