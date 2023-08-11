Jailer released in theatres on August 10 and it has received positive response from the audience. The film starring Rajinikanth in the leading roles features an ensemble, including Mohanlal in cameo appearance. As movie buffs shower praises on Thalaivar’s performance, one just can’t get over the Malayalam superstar’s avatar as Mathew. From this mass entry to the climax scene, netizens have shared several pics and videos of Mohanlal and applauded his role in Nelson Dilipkumar’s film. Check out the posts below: Jailer Movie Review: Rajinikanth is Effortlessly Enigmatic in Nelson's Superstar Vehicle Done Nearly Right.

Mohanlal In Jailer

Lalettan

WHOA

The Way Nelson Presented Mohanalal as Mathew is Just Dope 💥 His Screen Space and Aura still linger, something our directors often overlook 🥲 Aand That Entha Mone Has Special FanBase 😉#Mohanlal #Jailer pic.twitter.com/gtLt7bMT7d — Aɴᴀɴᴅʜᴜ (@sir_anandhu) August 10, 2023

All Praises For Mohanlal's Style

Mohanlal sir in jailer is too sexy🔥🔥…the floral shirt, the beard, the glasses everything was sooooo gooood.#Jailer #MohanLal — blob_007 (@fleeting_human) August 11, 2023

He's Got The Swag

#Mohanlal 's swag and perfomance is a reminder Bill the butcher (Daniel day lewis in newyork) came to my mind while watching Mohanlal's intro scene in jailer . He can easily do these kind of raw, rough & roles with utmost ease Hoping Ljp will do this in Malaikotaivaliban pic.twitter.com/YyPDpNF6h6 — Thomas Muller 😎 (@itsmeMuller) August 11, 2023

Well-Said

Mohanlal As Mathew

