Malayalam film Kaathal - The Core, starring Mammootty in the leading role, was released in the theatres on November 23, 2023. The movie, which also stars Jyothika, opened up to a positive response from both the audiences and the critics. The film directed by Jeo Baby also marks the comeback of Jyothika into Malayalam cinema. After a strong response from everyone after the theatrical release, the film is all set to make its OTT debut. The film has arrived for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and will be streaming in languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada. Mammootty took to X's (previously Twitter) handle to announce that the film will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 5, midnight 12 am. Bramayugam: Makers Release Amalda Liz’s Eerie Yet Mesmerising Look From Mammootty’s Upcoming Horror Thriller (View Pic).

