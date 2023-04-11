Kabzaa had released in theatres on March 17 and the film opened to mixed response from the audience. The film starring Upendra, Kichcha Sudeep and Shiva Rajkumar in the lead is now all set to arrive on the OTT platform. The film helmed by R Chandru will stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 14 in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Kabzaa Movie Review: Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep's 'KGF Lite' Is A Massive Mess Studded With Never-Ending Madness.

Kabzaa On Prime

a tale of unforeseen circumstances transforming an innocent young man into the most dreaded gangster ever! 🔥#KabzaaOnPrime, Apr 14 pic.twitter.com/wCRRyIDeAI — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 11, 2023

