Kanguva, starring Suriya as the protagonist and Bobby Deol as the antagonist, has been drawing much attention ever since its announcement. Suriya's upcoming Tamil fantasy action film, directed by Siruthala Siva, promises to deliver some of the craziest action sequences and never-seen-before visuals, ensuring a thrilling theatrical experience. The Tamil superstar has further heightened excitement by sharing the release date for Kanguva. Suriya took to his X (previously Twitter) handle to share a fresh poster of his character standing on top of a burning pile of dead bodies. Sharing the release date, he wrote, "Dear all, It’s 10th October 2024." Kanguva will now hit the big screens on October 10. The period fantasy film also stars Disha Patani as the female lead. Kanguva Starring Suriya and Bobby Deol Features 'Biggest' War Sequence With 10,000-Plus People.

Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ To Release in the Theatres on October 10

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)