When it comes to action sequences, there is no one like Tom Cruise. And well, seems like South star, Ravi Teja is also taking inspiration from the Hollywood actor, as he shoots an action scene and goes the Tom Cruise way in Milan. The picture seems very much like Mission Impossible. Have a look!

Check It Out:

.@RaviTeja_offl in MI Tom Cruise mode? Shooting an action sequence in Milan for #Khiladi. pic.twitter.com/A6y21SJPKK — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) March 24, 2021

