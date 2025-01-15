Sreelakshmi Sreekumar, who is popularly known for portraying Sheetal Menon in the Malayalam TV show Kudumbavilakku, has tied the knot. The actress has married Jose Shaji, and the duo has been school friends. According to a report shared by Mathrubhumi, Sreelakshmi and Jose have been in a relationship for eight years. The couple tied the knot on January 15. Prabhas to Get Married Soon? Ram Charan Drops Major Hint About ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Star’s Personal Life on ‘Unstoppable With NBK’ Show.

‘Kudumbavilakku’ Actress Sreelakshmi Sreekumar

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@_sreelekshmi_official)

Sreelakshmi Sreekumar and Jose Shaji

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelakkuyil Entertainments (@neelakkuyil_entertainments)

The Newlyweds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SREE LEKSHMI SREE KUMAR (@_sreelekshmi_official)

Mehndi Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SREE LEKSHMI SREE KUMAR (@_sreelekshmi_official)

Pre-Wedding Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SREE LEKSHMI SREE KUMAR (@_sreelekshmi_official)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)