Prabhas, one of the most talked-about bachelors in the film industry, has always been the subject of endless rumours regarding his relationships. Despite being linked to several actresses, none of these speculations have been proven true. However, new pieces of information making rounds that Prabhas might be ready to give up his 'Most Eligible Bachelor' status. His long-time friend, Ram Charan, recently hinted on the popular talk show Unstoppable With NBK Season 4 that the Baahubali actor could be preparing to settle down. According to Charan, Prabhas is reportedly set to marry a young woman from Ganapavaram, Andhra Pradesh. This revelation has caught the attention of many fans, sparking excitement and curiosity about the future of Kalki 2898 AD actor's personal life. Is Prabhas Getting Married? Aunt Shyamala Devi Drops a Big Hint About ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Actor’s Wedding Plans.

Ram Charan Hints at Prabhas’ Wedding Plans on ‘Unstoppable With NBK’ Show

Fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming episode of Unstoppable With NBK (Season 4), set to stream on Aha on January 14, where Ram Charan hinted that Prabhas could be preparing to give up his bachelor status. If Ram Charan's statement is true then surely Prabhas is going to break a million hearts of his female fans.

Trade Analyst’s Cryptic Post Fuels Marriage Buzz

Adding to the frenzy, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan recently posted a cryptic message on X (formerly Known as Twitter), featuring the name "Prabhas" along with a wedding and bride emoji. While the post offered no further details, it quickly sparked speculation about Prabhas' potential wedding plans. This is far from the first time marriage rumours about the actor have made headlines, with similar chatter circulating last year after Prabhas shared a post hinting at someone special in his life. Fans are now eagerly waiting for official confirmation. Prabhas To Get Married After Saaho Release, Date Already Locked For Baahubali's Big Day?.

Prabhas Getting Married?

Prabhas💒👰🏻 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 10, 2025

