In a significant development, actor Vishnu Vishal has wrapped up the dubbing session for the highly-anticipated film Lal Salaam, starring the legendary Rajinikanth. The movie, produced by Rajinikanth's daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, is set to hit theaters on February 9, 2024. Lal Salaam Song ‘Ae Pulla’: Vishnu Vishal and Ananthika Sanilkumar’s Adorable Chemistry Shines in This Second Single (Watch Lyrical Video).

See Vishal's X Post:

#lalsalaam Dubbing done... In awe of thalaivar's performance... Trust me guys... It's gonna be a great watch.... So damn excited to see u all soon in theatres on February 9th.... Proud to be a part of this movie...@ash_rajinikanth ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/kCzkKhphkC — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) January 18, 2024

