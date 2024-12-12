Kiara Advani is currently immersed in the filming of her forthcoming project, Toxic in Mumbai. This highly anticipated film pairs her with the talented Yash, who assumes the role of the male protagonist. Recently, Zoom TV shared pics from the set, which showcases the actress in stylish attire, engrossed in the shooting of Geetu Mohandas' directorial venture. Kiara exudes elegance in a pristine white dress sans Yash in the leaked images. Alongside the lead pair, Toxic boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Tara Sutaria, Shruti Haasan and Huma Qureshi. The film is slated for a 2025 theatrical release. ‘Toxic’ Movie To Not Release in April 2025; Yash Shares New Updates About His Film With Geetu Mohandas (Watch Video).

Kiara Advani Shoot For Yash's 'Toxic'

