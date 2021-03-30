Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He shared the news on Monday (March 29) via his Twitter handle. He also added that he has been admitted to a private hospital. Lokesh is well-known for directing the most recent release film Master starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. Master was released on the theatres earlier on January 13, 2021.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)